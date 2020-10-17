BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – An Armenian security official accused Azerbaijan of transporting “terrorist mercenaries” and arms shipments to its territory from Afghanistan, as evidenced by the fact that an Azerbaijani air transport company carried out flights to military airports there.

The Armenian National Security Agency said in a statement on Saturday that a Boeing-747 and IL-76 aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Silk Way Company carried out flights on October 16 and 17 from Baku to Bagram Airport near Kabul, as well as Lakshar Kah airport in southern Afghanistan. .

The statement carried by RT said that flights on the same routes are expected on October 18, in addition to flights from Baku to Kandahar, and on October 19 as well, when some of those flights are not mentioned in the international flight schedule.

The Armenian statement said: “This data indicates that the alliance between Turkey and Azerbaijan and the terrorist forces is trying to expand the geography of munitions and attract terrorists.”

The statement rejected allegations of smuggling of ammunition to Armenia from abroad using civilian planes, stressing that “the Turkish-Azerbaijani-terrorist triangular alliance is the one that propagates these false claims in an attempt to attribute its illegal practices to the Armenian side.”

Earlier, Armenia and other countries accused Azerbaijan and Turkey of transferring militants from Syria and Libya to the front-lines in the Karabakh region, charges that Ankara and Baku deny are true.