BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday that several Syrian mercenaries are still present in the Karabakh region, despite the November 9th Moscow agreement.

“Terrorist mercenaries from #Syria transferred to #Artsakh during the war still remain in the conflict zone as mentioned in the statement of the General Prosecutor’s Office of #Armenia,” the Spokeswoman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, tweeted on Friday.

Azerbaijan has yet to respond to the Armenian Ministry of Defense’s accusations.

Armenia has previously accused Turkey of transporting mercenaries from Syria and Libya to Karabakh in order to assist the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the conflict zone of this disputed region.

Azerbaijan and Turkey have denied these claims and countered this claim by accusing Yerevan of using fighters from Lebanon and Syria.