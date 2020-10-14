BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani military was accused on Wednesday of bombing a field hospital inside the Karabakh region, where they are currently fighting a war against the Armenian forces.
In a statement released by the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, Azerbaijan was accused of targeting a field hospital that treats both wounded soldiers and civilians inside the Karabakh region.
“The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have targeted one of the hospitals in Artsakh were civilians also receive medical treatment. This is a violation of humanitarian ceasefire and gross violation of international humanitarian law,” Stepanyan tweeted on Wednesday.
Azerbaijan has yet to respond to these accusations.
This latest report from the Armenian Ministry of Defense comes just a day after they accused Azerbaijan of bombing a cathedral inside the Karabakh region.
The Azerbaijani military’s attack on the St. Ghazanchetsots Cathedral marked the second time since this latest flare-up of hostilities that they have targeted a place of worship inside Karabakh.
Azerbaijan maintains that they do not target religious sites and instead, accused the Armenian forces of targeting Muslim sites.
This latest round of clashes inside the Karabakh region began on September 27th, following mutual accusations of starting the hostilities.
