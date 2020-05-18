BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Vaxon oil tanker, which carries Iranian oil derivatives, crossed the Strait of Gibraltar, heading towards South America, Sunday, according to the naval monitors.
According to the Fars News Agency, this tanker is the fourth after the Fortune, Petunia and Forrest, to cross the Strait of Gibraltar, and is likely heading towards Venezuela.
Western media had previously claimed that Iranian aircraft had transported tons of gold from Venezuela as a price for imported fuel, which was denied by the Iranian ambassador in Caracas, Hajjullah Sultani.
Last week, Al-Masdar reported that one Iranian tanker was spotted crossing the Suez Canal and entering the Mediterranean Sea.
This vessel is also expected to cross the Strait of Gibraltar in the coming days, as it is suspected to be the fifth Iranian tanker to head to Venezuela.
The U.S. Navy, at the same time, has sent four warships to the Caribbean Sea amid efforts to boost their security presence in these waters.
The large presence of the U.S. Navy near Venezuelan territorial waters has many observers fearing that a major showdown is approaching.
It should be noted that the special forces of the British Royal Navy detained Iran’s Grace-1 tanker on July 4th, 2019 while it was attempting to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.
As a result of this move by the British Armed Forces, Iran seized a British vessel that was sailing near the Islamic Republic’s territorial waters.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.