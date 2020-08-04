BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – Hundreds of Arab tribesmen in the Deir Ezzor countryside, stormed the headquarters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), following an assassination that took place inside the governorate.
According to reports, hundreds of members of Arab tribes in the cities, towns and villages of eastern Deir Ezzor went out to protest against the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces for a string of assassinations that targeted their leaders.
The reports said that residents of Al-Hawaij, Dhiban, and Al-Shaheil city, east of Deir Ezzor, carried out large demonstrations calling for the SDF to release information about the perpetrators of the assassinations of the sheikhs and leaders of Arab tribes in the region.
The protests reportedly took place in the towns of Al-Hawaij and Dhban; however, there were no confirmed details about skirmishes between the tribesmen and SDF troops.
