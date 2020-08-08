BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Tensions are on the rise in eastern Deir Ezzor, where the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have found themselves as the recipients of attacks launched local Arab tribesmen near the border of Iraq.

According to a report last night, the Al-Akidat tribesmen attacked members of the Syrian Democratic Forces near the town of Dheban in eastern Deir Ezzor, resulting in a series of clashes that lasted for a short while.

The clashes reportedly spread to a number of areas in eastern Deir Ezzor, including the town of Al-Latawah.

Some reports said that the Syrian Democratic Forces were targeted with RPGs that were fired from unknown assailants in eastern Deir Ezzor.

Since the start of these clashes, the Syrian Democratic Forces have implemented a curfew among the towns under their control, as they look to quell the violence and restore order to these areas east of the Euphrates River.