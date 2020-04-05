BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Saturday that their troops killed and wounded 80 soldiers and officers of the Arab coalition forces during a confrontation in the Marib Governorate.
The Ansarallah-affiliated Yemeni Press Agency said that the group’s fighters and the forces loyal to it “managed to prevent a major advance by the Coalition forces towards Mount Kofal in the Sirwah District.
“Marib hospitals received more than 80 dead and wounded from the ranks of the coalition forces,” they claimed.
The agency stated that among the dead in the ranks of the coalition forces was the commander of “Brigade 310”, the head of operations for the brigade himself, Hamid Al-Masouri, and the commander of “Brigade 72”, Brigadier Khaled Al-Jumai.
The Sirwah District has witnessed the heaviest of the clashes in the Marib Governorate this past week, as both the Ansarallah forces and Saudi-backed Islah Movement continue to trade attacks.
Earlier on Saturday, the Yemeni army (supported by the Arab coalition forces) announced the death of more than 25 Ansarallah fighters in an ambush at the Sirwah front.
