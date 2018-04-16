السيد حسن نصرالله

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:35 A.M.) – Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah released a televised speech on Sunday that discussed a number of topics, including the latest US-led attack on Syria.

The Hezbollah began the speech by touching on the Lebanese elections and the political turmoil in the Beqa’a Valley.

Following his comments on the Lebanese elections, the Hezbollah leader shifted his attention to Syria and recent US-led strikes.

“Anyone still thinking about Syria’s collapse in favor of the United States and Israel, or any other country, is delusional,” Nasrallah stated.

“The interest of the people of this region is to live with the Syrian dimension,” he underlined, reiterating that the benefit of the Bekaa citizens lies in the return to coexistence with their Syrian neighborhood, a fact that also requires ceasing all provocation against Syria.

Referring to the US attack on Syria, Nasrallah indicated that its timing was linked to the arrival of investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), adding that “Trump knew that what happened in Douma was a mere play so they hastened the strike.”

Nasrallah then commended Syrian military’s military achievements and hailed them for defending their country.

“The axis of resistance, as well as Russia, was ready for all eventualities relating to the American strike against Syria,” Nasrallah reassured.

“If the goal of the aggression was to raise the morale of the armed terrorist forces, the opposite occurred. There was more frustration and disappointment among the Syrian opposition and some countries. As for raising the morale of Israel, that did not happen either, because the Israeli assessment of the aggression was zero outcome,” explained the Secretary-General.

Nasrallah finally indicated that “if the objective was to pressure Syria to accelerate the political solution, the strike is only going to complicate this solution, and perhaps destroy the Geneva Conference.”

“They had to state that their goal was not to overthrow the regime, but the chemical weapons,” he added.

Nasrallah concluded by saying, “With each coming victory, we do not rule out a new aggression.”

 

Sources: NNA, Al-Manar

