BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Friday that their sniper unit killed and wounded 11 soldiers from the pro-government Yemeni Army in southern Saudi Arabia.

According to Al-Masirah TV, who quoted the Ansarallah command, the sniper units targeted the Yemeni Army personnel near the border crossing that links Saudi Arabia’s Asir Province and northern Yemen.

No further details were released by the Ansarallah command.

