BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The leader of the Ansarallah Movement, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, launched a verbal attack against the Saudi-led Arab Coalition and the government of Yemeni President ‘Abd Rubbah Mansour Hadi.
Houthi said during an interview on Al-Jazeera: “The mediation efforts led by the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, with Saudi Arabia have reached a dead end.”
The Ansarallah Movement leader accused Saudi Arabia and the UAE of obstructing the peace in Yemen by launching attacks, while making peace with Israel at the same time.
He pointed out that what happened with Saudi Arabia did not amount to negotiations, indicating that “some points were talked or consulted about, and Saudi Arabia is using such issues to mislead the world that there are secret talks and they are continuing to fight the Yemeni people who have reached the point of famine.”
He said, “There are no secret negotiations at all with Saudi Arabia, and if there were any negotiations we would have shown them to the world, we do not have any agenda to be afraid of. All we have is a national ceiling that we can talk about in front of everyone, we are not agents until we go to secret negotiations. If there were real negotiations, we would have announced them. There are some contacts for the sake of understandings, but they do not amount to negotiation.”
In response to a question about targeting Saudi Arabia again, he said: “There has been no stop by the aggression in their raids.
The member of the Supreme Political Council affirmed that “the war is open with Saudi Arabia, if it does not stop its aggression and if it continues in the war, deterrence will continue,” stressing that there is no contact with the so-called “legitimate government.”
