BEIRUT, LEBANON (8;20 P.M.) – The leader of the Ansarallah Movement, Sayyed ‘Abdel-Malik Al-Houthi, made an offer to Saudi Arabia to release prisoners and in exchange for members of Palestinian Hamas.
“We are fully prepared to release one of the captured pilots along with four Saudi officers and soldiers,” Sayyed Abdel-Malik Al-Houthi said in a speech televised on Al-Masirah TV.
Al-Houthi added, “This will be in exchange for the release of those arrested from Hamas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
Last September, Hamas announced the arrest of Muhammad Saleh al-Khudayri, a leader in the Hamas Movement and resident in the Kingdom.
In its statement, the movement said, ” On Thursday 4/4/2019, the Saudi State Security Investigation Service arrested the brother, Dr. Muhammad Salih Al-Khudari (Abu Hani), who has been in Jeddah for nearly three decades.”
The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, sent an urgent appeal to the Saudi monarch, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on March 20, 2020, to take a decision to release Palestinian detainees in Saudi prisons; they have yet to do so.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.