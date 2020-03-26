BEIRUT, LEBANON (8;20 P.M.) – The leader of the Ansarallah Movement, Sayyed ‘Abdel-Malik Al-Houthi, made an offer to Saudi Arabia to release prisoners and in exchange for members of Palestinian Hamas.

“We are fully prepared to release one of the captured pilots along with four Saudi officers and soldiers,” Sayyed Abdel-Malik Al-Houthi said in a speech televised on Al-Masirah TV.

Al-Houthi added, “This will be in exchange for the release of those arrested from Hamas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Last September, Hamas announced the arrest of Muhammad Saleh al-Khudayri, a leader in the Hamas Movement and resident in the Kingdom.

In its statement, the movement said, ” On Thursday 4/4/2019, the Saudi State Security Investigation Service arrested the brother, Dr. Muhammad Salih Al-Khudari (Abu Hani), who has been in Jeddah for nearly three decades.”

The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, sent an urgent appeal to the Saudi monarch, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on March 20, 2020, to take a decision to release Palestinian detainees in Saudi prisons; they have yet to do so.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Hamas' manifesto clearly stipulates "Muslim Brotherhood 'R Us"…
And M.B. is the cradle of a-Qaeda and even its 5th column… The masks are falling…

2020-03-26 23:17
gzman501 .
Yes, your mask is falling and your manure is ever more odorous. Your continued BS concerning AQ and IS is a FAIL. If it smells like a terrorist, looks like a terrorist, then it plainly is a Zionist. Don't you ever tire of looking like a complete fool and being a tool for Israel? I wish AMN had a block button, like they do at Southfront. Sure would sweeten the air here.

2020-03-27 19:10