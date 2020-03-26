BEIRUT, LEBANON (8;20 P.M.) – The leader of the Ansarallah Movement, Sayyed ‘Abdel-Malik Al-Houthi, made an offer to Saudi Arabia to release prisoners and in exchange for members of Palestinian Hamas.

“We are fully prepared to release one of the captured pilots along with four Saudi officers and soldiers,” Sayyed Abdel-Malik Al-Houthi said in a speech televised on Al-Masirah TV.

Al-Houthi added, “This will be in exchange for the release of those arrested from Hamas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Last September, Hamas announced the arrest of Muhammad Saleh al-Khudayri, a leader in the Hamas Movement and resident in the Kingdom.

In its statement, the movement said, ” On Thursday 4/4/2019, the Saudi State Security Investigation Service arrested the brother, Dr. Muhammad Salih Al-Khudari (Abu Hani), who has been in Jeddah for nearly three decades.”

The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, sent an urgent appeal to the Saudi monarch, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on March 20, 2020, to take a decision to release Palestinian detainees in Saudi prisons; they have yet to do so.

Advertisements