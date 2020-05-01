BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces vowed on Thursday evening to respond to the enemy forces with an “appropriate and painful” response.
Citing the spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Sari’a, Yemen’s Al-Masirah reported, “the forces of aggression continue their military escalation on various fronts, and during the past week, they carried out more than 13 ambushes and infiltrations.”
Brigadier-General Sari’a said that “the conquest of the forces of aggression was distributed on the fronts of Marib, Al-Bayda, al-Dhali, Al-Jawf and the border regions,” noting that the Saudi-led coalition aircraft launched 200 raids on various governorates during the past week.
He said that “since the 9th of April this year, 65 aggressive operations have been carried out, and nearly 700 raids on the governorates of Marib, Sana’a , Al-Jawf, Al-Dhali, Sa’ada, Al-Hodeidah and Omran,” stressing that the continuous air and ground escalation from the “forces of aggression” will be met with an “appropriate and painful” response.
It is noteworthy that Sari’a clarified on Wednesday that his forces have “strategic options that will make the enemy regret its escalation, and they should bear the consequences, and that the aggression’s war launched more than 256 raids since the end of March.”
