BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces unleashed a massive attack on Saudi Arabia today, targeting several installations across the Gulf kingdom.
According to the official media wing of the Ansarallah forces, their rocket battalion began their attack by launching four Zilzal-1 missiles on a Saudi military post near the Ulab area.
The Ansarallah forces would follow up this attack by firing several missiles from their Qassef-2k drones on the Abha Regional Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.
However, the biggest attack by the Ansarallah forces would take place at the Shaybah Oil Field and Refinery, where their rocket battalion fired a barrage of missiles from their drones on the site.
The attack marks the first time since the start of the Yemeni Conflict that the Ansarallah forces have targeted a Saudi government site that far east.
The Ansarallah forces would conclude their attack by launching six Zilzal-1 missiles towards three Saudi Coalition gatherings at the Ulab border crossing, Majazah area, and Rabo’a region.
Today’s attack by the Ansarallah forces is considered the largest assault on Saudi Arabia this year.
