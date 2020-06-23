BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The spokesperson for the Ansarallah forces, Yahya Sare’a, announced on Tuesday that his movement will release an important statement about last night’s attack on Saudi Arabia.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter account, Sare’a said an important statement will be issued in the coming hours regarding the attack in Saudi Arabia.

Sare’a is referring to the heavy attack on two Saudi Arabian cities, Najran and Jizan, that was carried out by their forces.

The Saudi-led Arab Coalition has already accused the Ansarallah forces of carrying out last night’s attack.

They said their air defenses successfully intercepted the Ansarallah drones and ballistic missiles before they could hit their intended targets.

