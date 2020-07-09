BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Saudi-backed forces in Yemen are about to lose the only administrative capital that is fully under their control, as the Ansarallah Movement continues to seize ground in the strategic Marib Governorate.

According to Ahab Abdel-Qader, a member of the International Commission for the Resolution of Diplomatic and Political Disputes, the Ansarallah forces are preparing to seize the imperative oil fields of Marib, which would be a devastating loss for the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Abdel-Qader told Sputnik Arabic on Wednesday that “the Houthis (Ansarallah) will be able to extend their military influence over the whole of Yemen in a united leadership with tribal, military, and ideological loyalty under the shaky and multiple loyal military forces.”

He continued: “We all know that the United Nations will stand helpless under the one polarity of the world and the strategic interests of the countries. Permanent membership and the new division of the Middle East, and it will come out with a very meager statement, regarding Safer, although we hope that the positions of the UN Security Council and the permanent envoy will be at the good-will of the Yemeni people, and that they will end their tragedy and the absurd war, which has been raging for five years and entering its sixth year. ”

Ma’rib Prize

For his part, the head of the Efforts Center for Studies in Yemen, Dr. Abdul Sattar Al-Shamiri said that Marib Governorate is the last stronghold of the Yemeni government because the rest of the areas are not under its full control, and if the Ansarallah forces control Marib, they will have the largest share in any upcoming political settlement.

“If the Houthis seized Marib, then they would have a map that extended from oil to the sea, to the mountain to agriculture, and they would have seized 60 percent of the north’s bounties and resources,” he said.

He continued that if it was captured by the Ansarallah forces, it would be “the last blow to legitimacy, but it is too early to say that they are able to seize Marib. ”

Al-Shamiri pointed out that the war in Yemen seems to be far away from being over, because it seems that there is no intention by the Arab-led Coalition to stop their military activity.

The World Will Not Allow This

Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Hadi, head of the political committee in the Southern Revolutionary Mobility Council in Yemen, said that “the Marib Governorate is oil and gas and I do not think that the international parties will allow it to be under the control of the Houthis or any party in the ongoing conflict, especially since there were interests that may have formed in the region.”

He said that all the Coalition forces had moved along the western coast from Bab al-Mandab to Hodeidah, and they could have decided to control Hodeidah and its ports had it not been for the international intervention, which wanted to spare the Yemenis more blood and destruction.

Abdel-Hadi indicated that the matter is not only related to Marib, but also to Al-Jawf, in which the Ansarallah forces achieved a decisive victory.

