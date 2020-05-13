BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The ongoing turmoil between the U.A.E. and Saudi-backed forces in southern Yemen has paved the way for the Ansarallah Movement to launch a big assault in the northern part of the country.

According to the latest reports from northern Yemen, the Ansarallah forces stormed several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate’s Al-Mahashimah region, resulting in the capture of a number of points and a large quantity of weapons and supplies.

The Ansarallah forces were able to kill and wound several fighters from the Saudi-backed Islah militia, paving the way for their advance this week.

Over the last few days, the U.A.E.-backed Southern Transitional Council and Saudi-backed Yemeni Army have been clashing in several areas in southern Yemen, including the Abyan Governorate, where the fiercest fighting is taking place.

This infighting began a few weeks ago, when the Southern Transitional Council declared control over the southern capital, Aden, despite Riyadh’s protests.

