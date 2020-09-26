BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – On Friday, an explosion rocked the city of Marib in northern Yemen after the Ansarallah forces targeted a military parade held by pro-government troops.

According to pro-Ansarallah media, their forces fired a ballistic missile at the headquarters of the 3rd Military Region in the administrative capital of the Marib Governorate.

The missile attack reportedly coincided with a ceremony marking the 58th anniversary of the September 26th revolution, which was held inside Marib city.

As a result of this attack by the Ansarallah forces, several casualties were reported in the ranks of the pro-government troops.

The Ansarallah forces have repeatedly targeted these types of parades in Yemen, which have often resulted in a significant number of casualties within the ranks of the enemy forces.