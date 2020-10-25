BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement announced on Sunday that it targeted the Abha International Airport in the southern part of Saudi Arabia.
According to Al-Masirah TV, who quoted the spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, “The air force launched a new attack on a sensitive target inside the Abha International Airport with a Samad 3 aircraft.”
He continued:, “The strike on the Abha International Airport was accurate, and it comes as part of the response to the air escalation of aggression and the continuous siege on our people.”
This statement came shortly after the Ansarallah Movement announced the bombing of the King Khalid Air Base in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait with two drones as well.
Sare’a pointed out that the operation targeted “the airfields of the warplanes at the base, and the srike was accurate.”
The Saudi Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to these latest claims from the Ansarallah Movement.
Saudi Arabia is leading a military alliance in Yemen to confront the Ansarallah Movement and its allies, who control the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and large areas in northern and western Yemen.
