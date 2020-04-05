BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Ministry of Oil and Minerals, affiliated with the government of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, announced on Sunday the targeting of the pumping station for the Safer oil pipeline in the Sirwah District of western Marib.

The ministry accused the Ansarallah (var. Houthi) forces of carrying out this devastating attack in northern Yemen.

According to the Oil Ministry, “this targeting by the terrorist militia of the oil pumping station represents a criminal, sabotage and catastrophic act on the path of continuous depletion of the state’s capabilities and confirms the fact that the Iranian-backed militia has insulted and tampered with the capabilities and property of the Yemeni people, and it only speaks the language of sabotage and demolition. ”

“The militia’s committing this cowardly act and heinous crime is an affirmation of the fact that it is seeking to destroy all the capabilities and progress of the Yemeni people. Hysteria perpetrated continuously and continuously in all regions and governorates of Yemen,” they continued.

According to the statement, “The militia seeks from this operation to mix cards and direction and continue its destructive wars against national gains.”

In the statement, the ministry appealed to all political forces and components at home and abroad to “quickly intervene, put an end to this terrorist militia, take appropriate measures that ensure the cessation of such hostile and outrageous acts against the Yemeni people, and take possible measures to protect the remaining vital facilities that the Yemeni people possess.”

The statement pointed out that “this destructive work would fail the strenuous efforts made to create an attractive investment environment and climate and impede the return of foreign oil companies to the country to resume its activity in the production and export of crude oil.”

“The countries of the Alliance to Support Legitimacy and all the competent Yemeni authorities, particularly the army and security, to realize the consequences and effects of this catastrophic crime, and to work to secure all oil companies, oil and gas installations, oil and gas pipelines, and to take precautions and possible measures to secure them and ensure their safety,” they added.

The Ansarallah forces reportedly attacked this facility on Saturday after the Arab Coalition troops carried out a powerful counter-offensive inside the Marib Governorate’s Sirwah District.

