BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The official media wing of the Ansarallah forces released a new photo on Monday that showed the large spy plane that was shot down over Yemen this past weekend.

According to the Ansarallah forces, the Chinese-made spy drone was fly over their positions in the Huran area before their troops shot down the reconnaissance aircraft.

The scenes showed the wreckage of the enemy plane after it crashed and the impact of the strike that forced it to fall into a strong scene of the Yemeni air defenses in confronting any kind of hostile flight in Yemeni airspace.

بث مشاهد لحطام الطائرة التجسسية المقاتلة في الأجواء اليمنية (صور)#المسيرة #المسيرة_نتhttps://t.co/2uFgva46nq — قناة المسيرة (@almasirah) December 2, 2019

In footage released by the Ansarallah media wing, their forces can be seen dismantling the parts of the plane to take advantage of them.

The plane, manufactured by a Chinese company in 2012, is nine meters long and weighs 360 kg – carrying 200 kg of weapons and sensors and can fly in the sky for 20 hours continuously, according to Al-Masirah TV.

The Ansarallah forces announced on Saturday the downing of a reconnaissance aircraft from the Saudi-led Coalition in the Hajjah Governorate near the Saudi border.

“The Yemeni air defenses managed to shoot down a Chinese-made Caig Wing Loong reconnaissance aircraft in the Huran District of the Hajjah Governorate,” Brigadier Yahya Serai, a spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces loyal to Ansarallah, said in a brief statement on his Twitter account .

He explained that “the plane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile and will be revealed later.”

The brigadier-general was quick to point out that “the skies of Yemen are no longer permissible to fly over after today,” adding that “enemies have to calculate a thousand accounts when they enter the Yemeni airspace.”

