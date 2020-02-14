BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced the downing of an enemy fighter jet over the northern region of Yemen this evening.
According to the Ansarallah-affiliated Yemeni military spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, the Ansarallah forces shot down a Tornado jet as it was carrying out airstrikes over the Al-Jawf Governorate of northern Yemen.
“By the grace of God and his kindness, the Yemeni air defenses were able to shoot down a Tornado warplane over the sky of the Al-Jawf Governorate as they were carrying out a hostile mission,” Sare’a said.
“It was shot down by a sophisticated surface-to-air missile,” he said.
The downing of this aircraft by the Ansarallah forces has not been confirmed by the Arab Coalition; however, the Ansarallah forces typically release footage a day after these incidents.
