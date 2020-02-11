BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Tuesday that their forces shot down an enemy aircraft near the Saudi border.

READ ALSO: Ansarallah Forces Shoot Down Enemy Aircraft Along Saudi-Yemen Border

According to the official media wing of the Ansarallah forces, their troops shot down a reconnaissance aircraft that was flying over their positions in the Sa’ada Governorate.

In particular, the Ansarallah forces said they shot down the aircraft in the Al-Dhahir District of southwestern Sa’ada.

They did not provide further details of the plane, saying only that it was shot down with an “appropriate weapon”.

Prior to this incident, the group had announced, yesterday evening, the downing of a coalition reconnaissance plane in the Al-Suh area of ​​the Kataf District, east of Saada.

Advertisements