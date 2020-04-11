BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:25 A.M) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Friday that their air defenses shot down an Arab Coalition aircraft along the Saudi border with the Yemeni governorate of Sa’ada.
Citing the Ansarallah forces, the Saba News Agency reported that “the air defenses managed to shoot down a spy plane belonging to the coalition while carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of the Razih district (west of Saada).”
The Ansarallah forces did not provide additional details about the operation.
At the same time, Al-Masirah TV reported that the Arab Coalition launched attacks on the Razih District of Yemen, which is a violation of the ceasefire that was recently established.
Since the start of the ceasefire, the warring parties in Yemen have accused each other of violating the ceasefire by launching attacks in different parts of the country.
The ceasefire was established on Thursday after the United Nations requested a halt to the violence in Yemen, as the country faces the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.