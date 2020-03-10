BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced the downing of a reconnaissance plane belonging to the Arab coalition forces in the Hodeidah Governorate on Tuesday.

According to the official media wing of the Ansarallah forces, the group was able to “shoot down a spy plane belonging to the forces of aggression (the Arab coalition), while flying overhead in the area of ​​Faza in the district of Al-Tahita (south of Hodeidah).”

“The plane was shot down while it was carrying out hostilities,” they added.

The Ansarallah forces did not give further details about the shooting down of the plane.

This latest incident comes hours after the Ansarallah forces accused the Arab coalition of violating Yemeni airspace by carrying out more than 50 airstrikes.

