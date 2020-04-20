BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Ansarallah (var. Houthi) forces announced on Sundaythat their air defense units shot down an enemy aircraft in the western region of Yemen.
According to the official media wing of the Ansarallah forces, a reconnaissance plane belonging to the Arab coalition forces was shot down in the Hodeidah Governorate.
Ansarallah force also accused the Arab coalition and the joint Yemeni forces loyal to President ‘Abd Rubbah Mansour Hadi of committing 68 violations on the Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, including the flight of a warplane in the airspace of the city of Hays (southeast of Hodeidah) and missile and artillery shelling.
The Saudi-led Legal Support Alliance in Yemen announced a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen, starting midday on Thursday, April 9, for a period of two weeks, indicating that the goal is to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people to focus efforts on facing the consequences of the outbreak of the coronavirus, and that it accepts the invitation issued by the Secretary-General of the United Nations.
However, despite the call for a ceasefire, Yemen has witnessed an increase in hostilities over the last few days, with all-out clashes taking place in the northern part of the country.
