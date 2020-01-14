BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Tuesday that their rocket battalion shot down an enemy aircraft inside southern Saudi Arabia.

According to the Ansarallah forces, their troops shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that was flying over their positions in the Jizan region of southern Saudi Arabia.

The spy aircraft was reportedly shot down over the mountainous area that links Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces loyal to the Ansarallah group, Brigadier Yahya Sare’a, revealed in late December that ” the air defenses managed during 2019 to shoot down 69 aircraft belonging to the coalition forces, including 7 combat aircraft, 9 low reconnaissance aircraft and 53 spy planes.”

