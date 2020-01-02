BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Thursday that their troops have shot down another enemy aircraft along the border of Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

According to a report from Al-Masirah TV, the Ansarallah forces’ rocket battalion shot down an enemy spy plane inside the Dayar area of Saudi Arabia’s Jizan province.

“The downing of the plane was carried out after targeting it with the appropriate weapon,” the Ansarallah forces were quoted as saying

As a result of today’s incident, the Ansarallah forces have now shot down three enemy aircraft in the past 72 hours.

