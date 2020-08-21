BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces scored new advances inside the Marib Governorate this week, as their troops took control of a number of points in this imperative region.

According to reports, the Ansarallah forces were able to seize a number of hills and points outside the administrative capital of Marib, forcing the Islah militia to retreat from more areas inside the governorate.

Furthermore, the Ansarallah forces are currently trying to advance in the Al-Bayda Governorate, which is mostly under their control.

At the same time, the Saudi-led Coalition has launched dozens of airstrikes against the Ansarallah forces, as they attempt to slow down their advances in Marib, Al-Bayda, and Al-Jawf.

According to Ansarallah-affiliated media, the Saudi-led Coalition has launched at least 40 airstrikes over several areas in northern and central Yemen; however, these strikes have been unable to stop the advances.