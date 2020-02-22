BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces managed to achieve new progress in confrontations with the Yemeni pro-government troops in the Al-Jawf border region with Saudi Arabia.
READ ALSO: Ansarallah Forces Release Video Showing Dozens of Enemy Vehicles Destroyed in Northern Yemen
According to reports, the Ansarallah Forces launched a large-scale multi-pronged attack backed by intense missile and artillery shelling that lasted for hours, during which they seized control of several areas near the Saudi border.
The Ansarallah forces reportedly besieged the Yemeni pro-government troops, in addition to killing the chief-of-staff of the Al-Jawf axis, Brigadier Sadiq Amin al-Okimi, the son of the governor of Al-Jawf, and wounding 3 other leaders.
In response, the Saudi Coalition carried out several airstrikes over the Al-Jawf Governorate, targeting a number of sites near the border.
According to the source, the Ansarallah forces are seeking to advance towards Salamat in preparation for controlling the center of Al-Ghail district, amid fierce resistance from the Yemeni army, which has brought reinforcements to the province from its forces stationed in the neighboring Sa’ada.
The Ansarallah forces have managed to score several advances in northern Yemen over the past two months, which includes the complete seizure of the Nihm District in the eastern countryside of the Sana’a Governorate.
In turn, the Saudi-led Coalition has resumed their large-scale aerial campaign over northern Yemen, with new attacks reported in Al-Jawf, Sa’ada, and Sana’a.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.