BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces managed to achieve new progress in confrontations with the Yemeni pro-government troops in the Al-Jawf border region with Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the Ansarallah Forces launched a large-scale multi-pronged attack backed by intense missile and artillery shelling that lasted for hours, during which they seized control of several areas near the Saudi border.

The Ansarallah forces reportedly besieged the Yemeni pro-government troops, in addition to killing the chief-of-staff of the Al-Jawf axis, Brigadier Sadiq Amin al-Okimi, the son of the governor of Al-Jawf, and wounding 3 other leaders.

In response, the Saudi Coalition carried out several airstrikes over the Al-Jawf Governorate, targeting a number of sites near the border.

According to the source, the Ansarallah forces are seeking to advance towards Salamat in preparation for controlling the center of Al-Ghail district, amid fierce resistance from the Yemeni army, which has brought reinforcements to the province from its forces stationed in the neighboring Sa’ada.

The Ansarallah forces have managed to score several advances in northern Yemen over the past two months, which includes the complete seizure of the Nihm District in the eastern countryside of the Sana’a Governorate.

In turn, the Saudi-led Coalition has resumed their large-scale aerial campaign over northern Yemen, with new attacks reported in Al-Jawf, Sa’ada, and Sana’a.

