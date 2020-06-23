BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces scored a new advance in northern Yemen on Tuesday after launching a powerful attack to capture the city of Marib.

According to reports, the Ansarallah forces were able to capture several sites from the Saudi-backed troops, as they expanded their presence in the Al-Kassara and Sirwah districts.

A senior commander in the Saudi-backed Yemeni Army was killed during battles in Marib on Tuesday, the Sputnik News Agency reported.

A source told Sputnik that the Ansarallah forces made progress during the attack and killed the head of operations for the third military zone in the army, Brigadier General Naji bin Ali Hanashl, along with three of his companions.

According to the source, the Ansarallah forces seized the strategic location north of Jabal Helan overlooking the city of Marib.

Tuesday’s attack marked the first time in several weeks that the Ansarallah forces have made a significant advance in northern Yemen.

