BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces scored a massive advance in northern Yemen this past week, seizing a large number of sites from the Saudi-backed Yemeni troops.
The operation, which began early last week, was conducted in the Jawf Governorate and targeted the contested Astur axis.
According to the official media wing of the Ansarallah forces, their troops managed to capture 37 sites from the Saudi-backed fighters, including seven strategic hills and mountains.
Furthermore, the Ansarallah forces said their attack, which lasted for 72 hours, killed as many as 30 Saudi and Yemeni fighters, while wounding many more.
The Ansarallah forces also seized a large amount of weapons from the Saudi-backed troops, including many ATGMs and night vision goggles.
Below is a video that chronicles the entire operation:
