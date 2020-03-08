BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces scored another big advance in northern Yemen, as their troops managed to capture several areas inside the Al-Jawf Governorate.

According to reports from this front, the Ansarallah forces seized several sites, including military camps that belonged to Saudi-backed Islah militia, during their wide-scale advance on Sunday.

During this large-scale advance by the Ansarallah forces, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition launched several strikes over the former’s positions, as they attempted to slow their progress.

Last week, the Ansarallah forces capture the administrative capital of Al-Jawf, marking the first time in three years that their troops had seized a capital city.

