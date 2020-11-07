BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – On Friday, the Ansarallah forces made significant progress in the Marib Governorate after a relatively quiet month on the ground in Yemen.
According to a report from northern Yemen, the Ansrallah forces launched a big assault on the positions of the Yemeni government forces in the Maghdal Al-Jadaan District, which is the location of an imperative crossroad.
The Ansarallah forces were able to capture several areas in this district, including the villages of Al-Jurf and Naba’a Al-Olaya, after intense clashes with the Yemeni government troops.
The Yemeni government forces reportedly tried to launch a counter-attack against the Ansarallah Movement after the Saudi-led Coalition launched a number of airstrikes over the Marib Governorate; however, they were unsuccessful.
This new offensive by the Ansarallah Movement comes at a time of great friction between the pro and anti government forces, as the Yemeni peace talks have stalled.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.