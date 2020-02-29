BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces scored a new advance in northern Yemen on Saturday when their troops captured an imperative district in the Al-Jawf Governorate.

According to the latest reports from the front, the Ansarallah forces have reached the city-center of the Al-Ghail District after capturing the mountains surrounding this area earlier in the week.

The Ansarallah forces are now rapidly advancing east towards the strategic city of Hazm, which is also the administrative capital of the Al-Jawf Governorate.

Making matters worse for the Saudi-backed troops in the area, primarily the Islah forces, they find themselves on the verge of being besieged, as the Ansarallah fighters attempt to close the gap east of the city.

Should the Islah forces lose Hazm, this would mark the first time in over two years that the Ansarallah forces have captured an administrative capital in Yemen.

