BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces launched a big offensive last weekend to capture several important areas in northern Yemen, including the Nihm District of eastern Yemen.

READ ALSO: Ansarallah forces capture important sites in northern Yemen amid massive offensive

This offensive would prove incredibly successful for the Ansarallah forces, as they were able to seize much of western Marib, leaving them only 30km away from the provincial capital.

While the pro-government forces have since launched a big counter-offensive and retaken some territory, the Ansarallah media wing released a short video on Sunday that shows dozens of enemy vehicles destroyed in several parts of northern Yemen.

Advertisements