BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces have released a new video showing the destruction of a U.S. MQ-9 drone that was shot down over the Dhamar Governorate in Yemen.

“The missile, which downed the drone, was modernized on the spot and will soon be shown at a press conference,” the movement’s spokesperson said, as quoted by Masirah TV.

He warned that the Saudi-led Arab coalition “should think a thousand times before invading Yemen’s airspace,” because the rebels had the opportunity to prevent alien aircraft from appearing in the skies over Yemen.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Ansarallah movement for several years.

Advertisements