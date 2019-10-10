BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement released the second installment of the “Victory from God” operation that was launched in southern Saudi Arabia in late September.

During the operation, the Ansarallah forces managed to capture dozens of Saudi Coalition soldiers, while also destroying several of the latter’s installations in the Najran region of southern Saudi Arabia.

As shown in the video below, the Ansarallah forces showcased the second part of their advance against the Saudi Coalition’s troops in the Najran region.

Advertisements