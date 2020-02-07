BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces have scored a new advance in northern Yemen this week after resuming their offensive inside the Marib Governorate.

According to Masirah TV, the Ansarallah forces advanced west of Marib city on Friday, capturing several sites from the Hadi loyalists and their allies.

#Yemen

Breaking: Ansar Allah and popular committees reached to outskirt of #Marib city.

They are now very close to it…

Marib is the main the Saudi coalition base in the Marib province! pic.twitter.com/sVNBmcrUpF — IWN (@A7_Mirza) February 7, 2020

The reports said Ansarallah forces are now at the western outskirts of Marib, marking the first time during this five-year-long conflict that their troops have reached this area in northern Yemen.

This latest advance comes at a time when the Saudi-backed troops in northern Yemen attempt to reclaim areas lost in the neighboring Al-Jawf Governorate.

