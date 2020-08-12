BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces are on the verge of scoring a decisive victory against the Al-Qaeda of the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organizations in central Yemen.
According to the latest reports from the front, the Ansarallah forces have captured several areas inside the Al-Bayda Governorate over the last 24 hours, including a number of hilltops and observation points.
The success by the Ansarallah Movement has put them in position of eliminating this terrorist salient near the Dhamar Governorate.
At the same time, the Ansarallah forces are also advancing near the Marib Governorate axis, as they look to isolate the Islah militia troops near the administrative capital.
Since the start of the new year, the Ansarallah forces have managed to capture a large chunk of territory in Marib, Al-Jawf, and Sanaa; this has resulted in some important victories, especially along the main highway that links these governorates.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.