BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Saudi-backed Islah forces are on the verge of suffering a major defeat at the hands of the Ansarallah troops in northern Yemen, as the latter’s fighters reach the administrative capital of the Al-Jawf Governorate.

According to the latest reports from Al-Jawf, the Anasrallah forces have rapidly advanced from the recently captured Al-Ghayl District towards the administrative capital, Hazm, reaching the city’s outskirts earlier today.

The Ansarallah forces have allegedly entered Hazm from its western entrance; however, this has yet to be confirmed by the official media wing of the Ansarallah forces.

Should Hazm fall to the Ansarallah forces in the coming hours, this would be a devastating defeat for the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, as this capital has been under their control for the entire war.

