BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Yemeni government forces on Tuesday accused the Ansarallah forces of mobilizing and escalating its military operations in the Hodeidah Governorate of western Yemen.
According to the pro-government Yemeni Army, their troops “spotted movements of armed groups backed by the Houthis towards areas east of the Duraimi District in southern Hodeidah. This move was done to strengthen their positions.”
“The Houthis have brought huge reinforcements, including mines and military vehicles carrying various heavy and medium weapons,” they continued.
“The Houthis have targeted areas east of Duraimi with medium-range 14.5mm and 12.7mm machine guns at different times of the day,” the Yemeni Army added.
Despite these reports by the Yemeni Army, the Ansarallah forces have yet to comment on these claims.
Last January, the U.N.-sponsored ceasefire was implemented in the Hodeidah Governorate and since then, the violence has mostly dissipated in this part of the country.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.