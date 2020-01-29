BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces (var. Houthi) announced on Wednesday that their rocket battalion unleashed a new attack on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities in the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

READ ALSO: Ansarallah forces capture strategic district in devastating defeat for Saudi-backed troops

According to the commander of the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Defense Minister, Brigadier-General Yahya Sare’a, the rocket battalion “targeted Aramco in Jizan and the airports of Abha and Jizan and Khamis Mushait base and sensitive targets in the Saudi depth with a large number of missiles and drones.”

Sare’a said the Yemeni Armed Forces were carrying out this assault in response to a series of offensives launched by the Arab Coalition inside Yemen.

Prior to this attack by the Ansarallah forces, the Saudi Coalition launched several airstrikes over the northwestern countryside of Yemen.

About time.

2020-01-29 19:07
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Yet another unproven propaganda stunt.

2020-01-29 20:15