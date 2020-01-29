BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces (var. Houthi) announced on Wednesday that their rocket battalion unleashed a new attack on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities in the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

According to the commander of the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Defense Minister, Brigadier-General Yahya Sare’a, the rocket battalion “targeted Aramco in Jizan and the airports of Abha and Jizan and Khamis Mushait base and sensitive targets in the Saudi depth with a large number of missiles and drones.”

Sare’a said the Yemeni Armed Forces were carrying out this assault in response to a series of offensives launched by the Arab Coalition inside Yemen.

Prior to this attack by the Ansarallah forces, the Saudi Coalition launched several airstrikes over the northwestern countryside of Yemen.

