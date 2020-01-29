BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces (var. Houthi) announced on Wednesday that their rocket battalion unleashed a new attack on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities in the southern region of Saudi Arabia.
READ ALSO: Ansarallah forces capture strategic district in devastating defeat for Saudi-backed troops
According to the commander of the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Defense Minister, Brigadier-General Yahya Sare’a, the rocket battalion “targeted Aramco in Jizan and the airports of Abha and Jizan and Khamis Mushait base and sensitive targets in the Saudi depth with a large number of missiles and drones.”
Sare’a said the Yemeni Armed Forces were carrying out this assault in response to a series of offensives launched by the Arab Coalition inside Yemen.
Prior to this attack by the Ansarallah forces, the Saudi Coalition launched several airstrikes over the northwestern countryside of Yemen.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.