BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement announced on the early hours of Monday, the bombing of an oil distribution station in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, said in a statement via his Twitter account:

“With God’s help and support, the missile forces managed to target the Aramco distribution station in Jeddah with a winged missile, the Quds 2, which entered the service recently, after successful experiments in the Saudi depth.”

He continued: “The attack was very accurate, and ambulances and firefighting vehicles rushed to the targeted place.”

“This qualitative operation comes as a response to the continuation of the siege and aggression, and in the context of what the armed forces promised days before the implementation of large-scale operations in the Saudi depth,” he stressed.

He would added: “We reiterate our advice to citizens and foreign companies operating in Saudi Arabia that our operations are continuing, and that they should stay away from the vital installations because they are part of the target bank.”

Saudi Arabia has yet to respond to these claims from the Ansarallah Movement.

If true, however, this would be the deepest attack launched by the Ansrallah Movement since they targeted the Saudi capital, Riyadh.