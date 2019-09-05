BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces launched a new offensive inside southern Saudi Arabia Thursday, targeting several sites inside the Asir region of the Gulf kingdom.
According to the media wing of the Ansarallah forces, their troops captured a number of sites inside of the Asir region after overrunning the Saudi garrisons and checkpoints near the Yemeni border.
The Ansarallah forces reportedly raided the area after seizing the sites, confiscating a number of weapons left behind by the Saudi Coalition troops.
Later in the day, the Ansarallah forces would retreat from these sites in order to evade the Saudi Coalition’s airstrikes on the area.
In a similar operation in the Jabal Malhmah area, the Ansarallah forces raided a number of sites belonging to the Saudi Coalition before retreating later in the day.
These offensives by the Ansarallah forces have become prevalent inside the Asir, Jizan, and Najran regions of Saudi Arabia. Due to the absence of pro-government Yemeni forces along the border, the Ansarallah troops have been able to carry out these attacks without much resistance.
