BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement in Yemen announced that it had targeted a “important target” at the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, Tuesday morning, coinciding with the Arab coalition’s announcement of the destruction of a drone launched by the Yemeni group.
“The air force carried out an attack on an important target at Abha International Airport this morning with a 2K drone,” the Ansarallah-aligned spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forcecs, Yahya Sare’a, said, adding that the target was hit directly.
Sare’a stressed that “our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege on our country continues.”
For his part, the spokesman for the Arab Coalition forces in Yemen, Turki Al-Maliki, said that the joint coalition forces managed on Tuesday morning, to “intercept and destroy a booby-trapped drone” launched by the Ansarallah forces to target “civilian areas and civilians in the southern region” in Saudi Arabia.
It should be noted that this is the fourth consecutive day that the Ansarallah group has announced the carrying out of attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia using drones.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.