BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement in Yemen announced that it had targeted a “important target” at the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, Tuesday morning, coinciding with the Arab coalition’s announcement of the destruction of a drone launched by the Yemeni group.

“The air force carried out an attack on an important target at Abha International Airport this morning with a 2K drone,” the Ansarallah-aligned spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forcecs, Yahya Sare’a, said, adding that the target was hit directly.

Sare’a stressed that “our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege on our country continues.”

For his part, the spokesman for the Arab Coalition forces in Yemen, Turki Al-Maliki, said that the joint coalition forces managed on Tuesday morning, to “intercept and destroy a booby-trapped drone” launched by the Ansarallah forces to target “civilian areas and civilians in the southern region” in Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that this is the fourth consecutive day that the Ansarallah group has announced the carrying out of attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia using drones.