BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Ansrallah forces attempted to bomb the Abha Airport in southern Saudi Arabia last night, marking the first time in several weeks that they have attempted to target an airport inside the Gulf kingdom.

According to reports from northern Yemen, the Ansarallah forces attempted to attack the Abha Airport using one of their armed drones.

The Saudi-led Arab Coalition later said that it had intercepted an armed drone launched by the Houthis (Ansarallah group at the Saudi Abha International Airport.

The spokesman for the coalition forces, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, said, in a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA): “On the evening of Sunday, August 30, 2020, a drone (booby trapped) launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia was intercepted and shot down in a deliberate and systematic manner to target travelers at Abha International Airport, through which thousands of travelers pass through daily.”

Maliki explained that as a result of the interception, some shrapnel fell on the Abha International Airport, without any harm to civilians, including travelers and airport workers.

He added that “the Joint Forces Command of the coalition against these terrorist acts and abuses from the immoral Houthi terrorist militia will continue to implement strict measures to deter the terrorist militia, and to ensure the protection of civilians.”