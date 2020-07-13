BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement announced on Monday, the implementation of a military operation targeting airports and military bases in a number of locations in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, Najran, and Asir provinces.
“Our ballistic missiles and our drones, in a wide military operation, have destroyed a number of the enemy’s Saudi military sites and installations in Jizan, Najran and Asir, including airports and military bases,” the Ansarallah-affiliated spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, said in a statement that was reported by Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV.
He added, “The Tadawin camp was targeted in the Yemeni governorate of Ma’rib during a meeting that included Saudi military leaders with the Yemenis, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.”
The Saudi-led Coalition stated earlier that its forces intercepted and destroyed a number of ballistic missiles and drones, accusing the Ansarallah forces of launching them towards civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.
Earlier, the head of the Ansarallah forces’ intelligence and reconnaissance wing, Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim, said that his group “has information about vital and important targets in Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and Tel Aviv based on intelligence information.”
The Ansarallah forces have repeatedly accused the U.S. and Israel of being behind the war in Yemen, often mentioning them when the Saudi-led Coalition bombs the country.
