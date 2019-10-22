BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces recently launched large-scale attack inside of the southern region of Saudi Arabia; this offensive would target several installations and military posts near the Yemeni border.

In a 30-minute-long-video released this week, the Ansarallah forces showed off their operation in Saudi Arabia’s Najran region, which netted them several gains and the seizure of many enemy weapons.

