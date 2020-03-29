BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement announced on Sunday that its armed forces carried out a major military operation inside Saudi territory, bombing “sensitive targets” in Riyadh, Jizan, Najran and Asir with a large number of missiles and drones.

The spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Sare’a, said in a broadcast posted by Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV: “In fulfillment of the promise of the leader of the revolution, and our inauguration for the sixth year of steadfastness and in response to the escalation of the air aggression alliance during the past days, our armed forces, with the help of God Almighty, carried out the largest qualitative military operation at the beginning of the sixth year, targeting depth of the Saudi enemy.

He explained that “the joint military operation of the missile force and the Air Force managed to target a number of sensitive targets in the capital of the Saudi enemy, Riyadh, with Zulfiqar missiles, and a number of Samad-3 aircraft.”

“The major military operation also targeted a number of economic and military targets in Jizan, Najran and Asir, with a large number of Badr missiles and 2K bombers.”

“The Saudi regime will suffer from these painful operations if it continues its aggression and siege on Yemen,” noting that “the armed forces will reveal the details of the wide and qualitative military operation in the coming days.”

On March 26, the leader of the Ansarallah Movement revealed in a speech marking the fifth anniversary of the Yemen war, that “the sixth year of the aggression will witness surprises that were not taken into account by the enemy.” He explained that “our people must trust the relief and the victory of God, and that patience has a happy consequence determined by God Almighty.”

