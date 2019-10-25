BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces launched a large-scale offensive in northern Yemen this week, targeting the imperative Al-Zaher District of southwest Al-Sa’ada.

Backed by their rocket teams, the Ansarallah forces stormed the defenses of the pro-government Yemeni Army and Saudi-led coalition troops in a bid to capture Al-Malahez area of Al-Sa’ada.

According to reports, the Ansarallah forces managed to take control of the road linking the Mazraq and Al-Malahez areas after a fierce battle with the pro-government troops

The reports said the Ansarallah forces captured about 40 sites at the Al-Malahez front, thus, allowing them to regain the initiative in this part of the Al-Sa’ada Governorate.

These reports would add that the clashes resulted in many dead and wounded for the pro-government forces, as they were overwhelmed by the Ansarallah troops at this imperative front in northern Yemen.

