BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces launched a large-scale offensive in northern Yemen this week, targeting the imperative Al-Zaher District of southwest Al-Sa’ada.
Backed by their rocket teams, the Ansarallah forces stormed the defenses of the pro-government Yemeni Army and Saudi-led coalition troops in a bid to capture Al-Malahez area of Al-Sa’ada.
According to reports, the Ansarallah forces managed to take control of the road linking the Mazraq and Al-Malahez areas after a fierce battle with the pro-government troops
The reports said the Ansarallah forces captured about 40 sites at the Al-Malahez front, thus, allowing them to regain the initiative in this part of the Al-Sa’ada Governorate.
These reports would add that the clashes resulted in many dead and wounded for the pro-government forces, as they were overwhelmed by the Ansarallah troops at this imperative front in northern Yemen.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.